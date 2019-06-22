Aeroflot offers flights to Yerevan, as alternative for air travel to Georgia

Aeroflot will stop operating flights to Georgia beginning on July 8, the Russian airline informed in a statement.
“The airline will halt flights to and from Tbilisi,” the statement reads, in part. “Aeroflot operates 14 flights a week to the Georgian capital under its summer timetable.
“Aeroflot will from now focus primarily on transporting Russian citizens currently in Georgia back to Russia.
“As an alternative, passengers may be offered the option of changing flights to or from Tbilisi, without charge, to [Armenia’s capital city of] Yerevan or Vladikavkaz [in Russia] within the period covered by their original ticket.”
This measure has been taken accordance with the order which Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday, and with respect to prohibiting Russian airlines from conducting flights from Russia to Georgia, starting from July 8.
Putin has signed this order amid protests in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, and which were triggered due to the presence of a Russian delegation in the Georgian parliament.