Armenia Security Council chief to head for Kyrgyzstan

Aeroflot offers flights to Yerevan, as alternative for air travel to Georgia

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired around 2,000 shots in passing week

Armenia President at Paris Air Show, visits Safran aerospace company pavilion

HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition still in progress in Yerevan

Ombudsman: Armenian national detained in Tbilisi did not obey police legal demands

Pashinyan: Large business will somehow solve their own problems

PM: Armenia economy “blood vessels” have opened up

Serj Tankian on Khachaturyan sisters: It's complex case with multiple victims besides the deceased

Pashinyan: Our main objective is to promote, encourage individual effort in Armenia’s development

Artsakh president holds consultation devoted to 7th Pan-Armenian summer games

Trump warns Iran "obliteration" if war breaks out

Armenia PM attending business forum on Tavush Province

Russia airlines suspending sale of tickets to Georgia

Iranian Americans rally outside US State Department, White House, to push for regime change in Tehran

Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court awaits harsh statement from Venice Commission

Karabakh Defense Army does considerable work to strengthen frontline (PHOTOS)

Media: One person dies in Georgia demonstrations

Court announces verdict on Armenia PM's relative

Russia MFA representative states aim of protests in Georgia

Putin bans flights from Russia to Georgia

Armenia citizen among people arrested in Tbilisi

Armenia PM and wife host Diaspora Armenian students

Armenia minister receives Japan Ambassador

Analyst: Iran-US crisis may become global issue

Anti-government protests in Tbilisi resume (LIVE)

US Embassy in Georgia warns American citizens about June 21-23 actions

Armenia FM on meeting with Elmar Mammadyarov

Armenia's new Constitutional Court judge meets with Court President

Georgia President on events in country

Armenia Parliament speaker views Vahe Grigoryan's statement as legitimate

NEWS.am daily digest: 21.06.2019

Representatives of Armenian, Belarusian armies hold working meeting

Vigen Kocharyan elected member of Armenia's Supreme Judicial Council

Armenia Deputy PM participates in CIS Economic Council session

Gold prices surge to six-years' high

Armenia President meets with Thales Group representatives

Trilateral MoU signed for liberalization of Armenia's electricity market

Head of Georgian delegation in Assembly on Orthodoxy gives up parliamentary seat

Chief of Armenia army general staff participates in CSTO Military Committee session

US special representative says it is necessary to ease tension with Iran

Armenia Constitutional Court to examine two of Robert Kocharyan's applications

Armenia Constitutional Court rejects case examination based on Khachaturov's application

Expert: No Armenia on Turkish political map of Caucasus

Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation

Armenia's Kurdish community protesting in front of Prosecutor General's Office

Dollar holds steady in Armenia

Armenia Military Police Chief visits Czech Republic

Iran dismisses reports about Trump’s message via Oman

Candidate for Armenia Supreme Judicial Council never been politically affiliated

Georgia parliament speaker resigns amid protests

Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Iran Chamber of Advocates delegation

Karabakh army command-staff military exercises’ final phase held

Armenia Ambassador meets with Vice-President of French National Assembly

His Holiness Karekin II receives ex-deputy PM of Iraqi Kurdistan

No Armenia nationals among those affected, detained in Tbilisi clashes

Armenia PM: We are for establishment of lasting and stable peace in our region (PHOTOS)

Eurasian Economic Commission Council holds session chaired by Armenia deputy PM

Russia: Situation over Iran is balancing on the brink of war

Karabakh MOD dismisses Azerbaijan media “reports”

Artsakh to hold local elections in September

Iran releases video showing how American drone is shot down (PHOTOS)

HoReCaExpo 2019 international exhibition continues in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia S-300 missile system unit stands ready to protect country’s borders (PHOTOS)

Reuters: Trump warns Iran that attack is imminent

Georgian president, parliament speaker interrupt visits because of Tbilisi events

Yerevan hosting Caucasus 2018 conference

Azerbaijan MFA comments on Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting in Washington

Armenia MFA: Co-Chairs shared with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs ideas aimed at promoting Karabakh peace process

EU may impose sanctions against Turkey

American planes banned from flying over Strait of Hormuz

Frank Pallone introduces resolution praising US-Armenia strategic partnership

Armenia Parliament holding special session

Armenia PM visits General Department of the Police Troops

Newspaper: Armenia to get “vetting” grant from Europe

Armenia FM, US Under Secretary of State confer on cooperation

Zarif: US drone which Iran shot down took off from UAE

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs agree to meet again in near future under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting concludes in Washington

Protesters, police clash in Tbilisi, 14 injured (PHOTOS)

Armenia constitution expert on Vahe Grigoryan's statement

Armenia healthcare minister meets with members of military draft commissions

Armenia government allocates AMD 76.07 to Police

Armenia FM, US National Security Advisor willing to deepen cooperation agenda

NGO president: Hrayr Tovmasyan is legitimate president of Armenia Constitutional Court

Armenia MPs planning on making salaries cashless for several companies

Armenia's new justice minister no longer shareholder of Concern-Dialog Law Firm

Armenia FM pleased with meeting with John Bolton

Meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs kicks off in Washington

Putin: Russia doesn't want to be in same situation as former USSR was in

Erdogan does not expect U.S. sanctions over Russian S-400 deal

Belarus Ambassador on cooperation between partners within EEU

Andrey Babko: Russia ready to support development of small aviation industry in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman receives delegation of Chamber of Advocates of Iran

NEWS.am daily digest: 20.06.2019

Armenia FM meets with John Bolton, Karabakh on the agenda (PHOTO)

Trump: Iran made a very big mistake

Armenia Parliament to convene special session

Judge to deliver judgment in ex-president Kocharyan's case next week

Grigor Bekmezyan elected member of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council