Armenia, chairman of Iran chamber of advocates discuss prospects for extradition of 14 Iranian convicts
Armenia, chairman of Iran chamber of advocates discuss prospects for extradition of 14 Iranian convicts
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

Currently there are nearly 100 Iranian convicts serving sentence in Armenia’s correctional facilities. Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Isa Amini, told this to Armenpress, following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Armenia’s Chamber of Advocates.

He informed that he met with the head of the penitentiary service of the Armenian justice ministry, Artyom Mkhoyan, during which they discussed the detention conditions of the Iranian convicts in Armenia, and the prospects for their extradition.

“We understood that a human attitude is shown to these people; we have met with some of these persons,” Amini said. “We also talked about the extradition of Iranian prisoners. Currently we want to extradite 14 convicts [back] to Iran, and if there is an agreement, they can serve their sentence in Iran; however, there is no decision yet on this matter.”

He added that this matter was discussed also during the meeting with the first deputy justice minister of Armenia, Artak Asatryan.

“During that meeting we have discussed the issue of these 14 convicts, and the legal data which we presented regarding this matter received a very positive reaction from the Armenian side,” the chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Advocates stressed. “I hope the issue of the convicts’ transfer will be solved, and also hope that we will be able to reach positive results on other legal issues.”

Also, he lauded the work of the staff of the Armenian Chamber of Advocates.

“We have signed an agreement in order to be able to provide mutual legal support to each other and have a joint cooperation in the field of public defense,” Isa Amini said, in conclusion. “The second factor is to be able to conduct an exchange of experience and understand what problems we have. Later we will organize joint seminars which will help the advocates of the two countries to more effectively defend the rights of citizens.”

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
