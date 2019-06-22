Armenia PM attends local products’ exhibition in Tavush Province

During Saturday’s local products’ exhibition in Tavush Province of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan approached the stand of a manufacturer of work gloves, and asked where their road construction had reached.
The company representative whispered something in the PM’s ear, after which Pashinyan turned to Tavush Governor Hayk Chobanyan and said: “Well, get a move on! That’s not good.”
The governor, in turn, informed that this project was already under subsidy and a new sewing workshop will be founded in Aygehovit village.
The representative of this company, for his part, noted that he has lost more than half a year because of various people, and now he has decided to carry out this project in Paravakar village, instead of Aygehovit.
“Next year we will start the construction in Paravakar,” he added.
And Nikol Pashinyan told his subordinates as follows: “Don’t give this man a hard time! This is no good. Resolve the matter quickly!”