Georgia president: Tourists should have opportunity to visit Georgia

Tourists should have an opportunity to visit Georgia, while the politicians have to solve problems, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili said in an interview with Euronews.
He statement came after Russian president Vladimir Putin banned Russian companies from operating flights to Georgia starting from July 8 and instructed the government to ensure the return of Russian tourists.
“Tourists should continue to come to Georgia, because they love Georgia. Politicians and leaders should solve the problems at the bottom. This should not affect tourists and population, should not affect peaceful situation that prevailed in Georgia,” she said.
Georgian president pointed to the fact that political tensions between Moscow and Tbilisi continues for a long time, but this did not prevent 1.5 million of Russian tourists from visiting the country.
Asked how Zourabichvili sees the future of relations with the European Union, the Georgian president said “that’s our path”.
Massive anti-government actions, which were triggered due to the presence of a Russian delegation in the Georgian parliament, continue in Tbilisi starting from June 20.