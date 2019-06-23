News
Bernie Sanders compares Trump's Iran policy with setting fire to a basket full of paper
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Senator Bernie Sanders slammed President Trump’s policy in Iran saying he set fire and then put it out.

In an interview with CBS, Sanders compared Trump's strategy to “setting fire to a basket full of paper and then putting it out.”

Sanders accused the President of thinking “that a war with Iran is something that might be good for this country”.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not called off a strike on Iran, he just sopped it from going forward.

“I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time!” he tweeted.

Earlier the New York Times reported that Trump ordered to attack Iran but changed his mind minutes before the operation had to start.

On Friday Trump again took to Twitter to explain his moves.

“…On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not....,” he said.

 
