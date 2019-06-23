Bolton: Iran will never be able to get nuclear weapon

Continued acts of Iran’s aggression against the United States and their allies in the Middle East are not of signs of a nation striving for peace, US national security adviser John Bolton said during a briefing with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
He added that Iran would never be able to have nuclear weapon, Haaretz reported.
Bolton believes Iran does not have to “mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness”, and no one has given Iran a hunting license in the Middle East, AP reported. He promised new sanctions against and said that the U.S. reserves the right to attack it at a later point.
Bolton was speaking in Jerusalem ahead of trilateral meeting of the national security advisers of Israel, United States and Russia.