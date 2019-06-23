Iran is serious about reducing its commitments to nuclear deal

Iran is serious about reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal if European countries fail to adopt necessary ‘practical’ measures by the 60-day deadline, head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi said.
“Three European signatories to the deal have not adopted any serious measures [to save the agreement], so Iran is reducing its commitments according to the JCPOA’s text … After the 60-day deadline, next steps will be taken and Iranian authorities are serious about their decision,” he told reporters on Sunday after a meeting with British Deputy Foreign Secretary for the Middle East Andrew Marrison in Tehran.
According to Mehr agency, Kharrazi quoted the British diplomat as having said that INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) will be operationalized ‘soon’ and that UK supports the Iran deal but London has its own set of problems with Washington.
Europeans should provide resources for INSTEX to enable it to trade with Iran, he said, adding, “one should see whether Europe is making empty promises or taking practical steps in the two weeks that remain until the deadline.”