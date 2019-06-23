Trump believes impeachment may help him win re-election

President of U.S. Donald Trump said his chances for re-election would rise if the democrats start impeachment procedure, Politico reported.
“I think I win the election easier. But, you know, I'm not sure that I like having it," Trump told Chuck Todd on NBC.
"Look, I did nothing wrong. I was spied on. What they did to me was illegal. It was illegal on the other side. So impeachment's a very unfair thing because nothing that I did was wrong."
Democrats were divided over whether Trump should be held accountable after a report by Special Counsel Muller about Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, which featured numerous contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russians.
While many Democratic candidates are in favor of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argues that this would be a risky move without bipartisan support.