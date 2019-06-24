Turkey’s Erdoğan congratulates opposition candidate on Istanbul mayoral election win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Ekrem İmamoğlu, the candidate of the country’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), on his win in Sunday’s repeat mayoral election in Istanbul, TASS reported.
“I wish that the results of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality renewal election will be beneficial for our Istanbul. National will has manifested once again today,” the Turkish leader wrote on Twitter. “I congratulate Ekrem İmamoğlu, who won the election, according to unofficial results.”
After counting 99.4 percent of the votes, İmamoğlu has garnered 54 percent, whereas former parliament speaker and ex-PM Binali Yıldırım, who was nominated by Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)—45.1 percent. If the result does not change, the AKP will be losing the mayoral elections in Istanbul for the first time since 2002.