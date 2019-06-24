Ex-Congressman Joe Sestak joins 2020 presidential race

Former Democratic Congressman and retired Navy Admiral Joe Sestak announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States, CBS reported.
"Americans want someone who is accountable to them above self, above party, and above any special interest," Sestak said. "They want a President that has a depth of global experience to restore U.S. leadership to the world and to protect our American dream at home.
He called climate change the "most catastrophic threat to America and the world," and added there is nothing the U.S "can do by ourselves" to solve the issue. Sestak warned that concerns of climate change could lead to "violent wars" due to lack of "diminished natural resources.
Sestak noted that he announced his nomination later than the other candidates, because his daughter had brain cancer recurring and he needed to be with her.