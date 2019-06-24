News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
48,400 migrants from Armenia leave for Russia in 2018
48,400 migrants from Armenia leave for Russia in 2018
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

More than 565,000 migrants—90 percent of whom from CIS countries—arrived in Russia last year…

More than 565,000 migrants—90 percent of whom from CIS countries—arrived in Russia last year. This is stated in the NAFI Research Centre report, which was prepared based on the data by the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, RG reported.

As in the past, the leader in the number of these migrants is Ukraine, as every fourth such person (24 percent) is from there. To note, however, the flow of migrants from this country to Russia has dropped by 8.3 from the previous year.

In the fifth place is Armenia, from where 48,400 migrants came to Russia in the year past. The drop in this case was 0.97 percent.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos