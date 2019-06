A person was found dead Sunday, in Lori Province of Armenia.

At 9:17pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the resident of an apartment in Alaverdi city was not responding to the knocks on the door and to the phone calls, and therefore the rescuers’ help was needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers that arrived opened the door of this apartment and found this 64-year-old person’s dead body, in the bathroom.