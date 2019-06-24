Armenia MPs heading for business trips abroad

Vice president of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Lena Nazaryan, and chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, Mane Tandilyan, will be on a business trip to Tokyo, from Monday to Friday, to attend the Women Political Leaders (WPL) Summit 2019.

And deputy chair of the NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, Armen Pambukhchyan, will be on a business trip to Moscow, on Thursday and Friday, to participate in the joint conference meeting of the Russian State Duma Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Contacts with Fellow Countryman and of the Congress of Russian Communities.