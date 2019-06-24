News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia MPs heading for business trips abroad
Armenia MPs heading for business trips abroad
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Vice president of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Lena Nazaryan, and chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, Mane Tandilyan, will be on a business trip to Tokyo, from Monday to Friday, to attend the Women Political Leaders (WPL) Summit 2019.

And deputy chair of the NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, Armen Pambukhchyan, will be on a business trip to Moscow, on Thursday and Friday, to participate in the joint conference meeting of the Russian State Duma Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Contacts with Fellow Countryman and of the Congress of Russian Communities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Person, 64, found dead in Armenia’s Lori
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene…
 Armenia's Kurdish community protesting in front of Prosecutor General's Office
They also claimed that there is an issue of national discrimination...
 Zarif: US drone which Iran shot down took off from UAE
It took off in stealth mode and violated Iranian airspace, the Iranian FM tweeted…
 Decayed body of woman found in Yerevan irrigation ditch
Near the mansion of tycoon and ex-MP Samvel Aleksanyan…
 Aerial bomb explodes in Karabakh, 1 injured
The injured villager was working in the vineyard…
 Investigators name suspects in MH17 crash
Three of them are Russian nationals and one is Ukrainian...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos