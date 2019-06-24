Armenia Parliament resumes special sitting

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Monday continues its special session.

On the first day—June 21—of this special sitting, the parliament elected deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan as a new member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The agenda of this special session has 21 matters, including amendments and addenda to the Tax Code, amendments and addenda to the constitutional law on the rules of procedure of the NA, and the 2018 report on the activities of the Audit Chamber.