Vigen Kocharyan assumes duties of Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member

YEREVAN. – Vigen Kocharyan, who was elected a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, on Monday took the respective oath the National Assembly (NA), and then signed the text of this oath. With the latter, Kocharyan has been obligated to ensure the independence of the courts and judges of the country.
On the first day—June 21—of its special sitting, the parliament elected now Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan as a new member of the SJC, and with a vote of 114 for 4 against.
The agenda of this special NA session has 21 matters, including the bills on amendments and addenda to the Tax Code and on amendments and addenda to the constitutional law on the rules of procedure of the NA, as well as the 2018 report on the activities of the Audit Chamber.