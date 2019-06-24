Iranian authorities: Cyberattacks against Tehran failed

Cyber​​attacks against Iran, information about which appeared on Saturday, were unsuccessful, SDS reported referring to Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi’s tweet on Monday.

"They try hard, but have not carried out a successful attack. Media asked if the claimed cyberattacks against Iran are true ... last year we neutralised 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall," he said.

According to the minister, "last year, the Iranian side managed to neutralize 33 million cyberattacks." “I want to note that we have been dealing with cyber-terrorism for a long time,” he added.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing its sources in US intelligence, reported US President Donald Trump approved a cyberattack by the US Defense Department, which resulted in the Iranian computer systems used to control the launch of missiles. The White House and Cyber ​​Command of the US Armed Forces refused to comment.