Armenia bus not permitted to cross Russia-Georgia border

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that a passenger bus belonging to an Armenian company—and which left Moscow on June 22—is not allowed to cross the Russian-Georgian border since overnight,
According to our information, Georgian border guards stopped this bus at Upper Lars checkpoint. There are 48 passengers, including 13 children, on board the vehicle.
According to preliminary information, Georgian border guards detected a suspicious item in the possession of the Armenian driver. Subsequently, they took the passengers off this bus, and the latter was taken for an inspection.
The stranded passengers await the Armenian side’s assistance.
Armenian News-NEWS.am asked for a comment from the aforesaid Armenian company regarding this incident, but its manager, Mihran Movsisyan, said he was not aware of this situation.