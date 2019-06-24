News
OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE mission on Tuesday will hold a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in a northeasterly direction of Akna.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative; and Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland), representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE mission members.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
