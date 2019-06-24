PM: Security of Armenia, Karabakh is key priority for our government (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a regular meeting of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia.
“Sadly, after the previous [SC] meeting, the security environment around Armenia hasn’t only not been discharged [of tension], but the opposite [has occurred],” the PM said, in particular, at the start of this meeting. “Certain processes are taking place in our environment which [i.e. the processes] compel us [Armenia] to be more vigilant in the matter of our security challenges.
“[But] I’m convinced that we will be able to find the necessary mechanisms so that additional risks will not arise, or they will be within the scope of manageability, for the Republic of Armenia.
“The security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, of course, is a key priority for our government.”
Subsequently, security matters were discussed at the Security Council meeting.