Embassy in Georgia engaged in matter of Armenia citizens taken off bus not permitted to cross from Russia border

TBILISI. – The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia is working towards transporting to Armenia the passengers of an Armenian passenger transportation company bus that has remained at Upper Lars; the embassy informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At present, the 48 passengers—including 13 children—of this bus, which was en route to Armenia from Moscow, are waiting at the Upper Lars checkpoint.
As reported earlier, a passenger bus belonging to an Armenian company—and which left Moscow on June 22—is not allowed to cross the Russian-Georgian border since overnight,
According to our information, Georgian border guards stopped this bus at the abovementioned checkpoint.
According to preliminary information, Georgian border guards detected a suspicious item in the possession of the Armenian driver. Subsequently, they took the passengers off this bus, and the latter was taken for an inspection.
The driver is being questioned.