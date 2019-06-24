News
Monday
June 24
News
Embassy in Georgia engaged in matter of Armenia citizens taken off bus not permitted to cross from Russia border
Embassy in Georgia engaged in matter of Armenia citizens taken off bus not permitted to cross from Russia border
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics

TBILISI. – The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia is working towards transporting to Armenia the passengers of an Armenian passenger transportation company bus that has remained at Upper Lars; the embassy informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At present, the 48 passengers—including 13 children—of this bus, which was en route to Armenia from Moscow, are waiting at the Upper Lars checkpoint.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus belonging to an Armenian company—and which left Moscow on June 22—is not allowed to cross the Russian-Georgian border since overnight,

According to our information, Georgian border guards stopped this bus at the abovementioned checkpoint.

According to preliminary information, Georgian border guards detected a suspicious item in the possession of the Armenian driver. Subsequently, they took the passengers off this bus, and the latter was taken for an inspection.

The driver is being questioned.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos