Parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2020 to be held based on proportional system

However, parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2020 will be held in a proportional system with a zero entry barrier, the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili told reporters.

Thus, the authorities gave way to the demands of the opposition, which has recently demanded a transition to a proportional system, that is, the election of deputies to parliament only by party lists, agenda.ge reported.

According to the Georgian constitution, the electoral system was supposed to change at the parliamentary elections only in 2024 - it was then that the elections were to be held only according to the proportional system. Earlier,77 deputies were elected by party lists, and 73 in single-member constituencies in the parliamentary elections.

Representatives of 20 opposition parties submitted on June 13 a total of 300,000 signatures to the Georgian parliament demanding the transition to a proportional electoral system from 2020 — that is, cancellation of the election of deputies in the majority system in the next parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, the ruling party said they were not going to consider this initiative.

The demand for a transition to a proportional system is heard every day at the thousands of protest actions that take place every day near the Georgian parliament after a Russian deputy spoke in the Georgian parliament on June 20.