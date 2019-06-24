News
Armenia official addresses at Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative conference in Paris
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Aside from participating in the 2019 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Global Conference, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Lilya Shushanyan—who is on a working visit to Paris—was also a speaker at the panel discussion on the mechanisms for data system publishing, and she presented the respective innovative platform which is introduced in Armenia.

Also, the Armenian official delivered welcoming remarks at La Francophonie countries’ meeting, during which the transparency of contracts was also discussed.

As a speaker at the plenary discussion on publicizing of data on real proprietors, Deputy Minister Shushanyan presented the respective steps which Armenia is taking.

Furthermore, Lilya Shushanyan met with several executives, and discussed the prospects and avenues for cooperation with Armenia.

As reported earlier, during the 2019 EITI Global Conference, which is convened every three years, Armenia and two other countries—from among 52 member countries—were presented the EITI Chair’s Award.

This event is an exclusive platform for the 52 EITI member countries and the stakeholders in extractive industries for discussions on the management of this domain and the impact of this global standard to promote the open and accountable management of oil, natural gas, and mineral resources.
This text available in   Հայերեն
