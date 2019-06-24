Armenia Audit Chamber addresses violations in civil aviation sector

Every year, the government allocates funds from the State Budget to the Aviation Training Center SNCO for student pilots’ training courses. This is what Chairman of the Audit Chamber of Armenia Levon Yolyan said during a discussion on the annual report of the Chamber on the activities completed in 2018 held as part of the special session of the National Assembly today, commenting on the violations revealed in the civil aviation sector.

According to him, for the purpose of training, the organization leased the DIAMOND 40 plane. Yolyan stated that the organization has been paying AMD 600 million for this plane since 2013. that the cost of leasing was seven times more than the original cost of the plane during those years,” the chairman of the Audit Chamber explained.