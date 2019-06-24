News
Official: Audit Chamber recorded major violations in 2018
Official: Audit Chamber recorded major violations in 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Last year, the Audit Chamber recorded inconsistencies of a very substantial amount, said Monday the chair of the Presidential Administration Levon Yolyan during the discussion of the annual report on the activities of the Armenian Audit Chamber for 2018.

Levon Yolyan referred to several billion drams.

According to him, during this period many facts of distortion of real figures and the situation in the republic were recorded.

“The Chamber of Auditors submitted a total of 359 different proposals,” said the chair.

He is convinced that all these proposals can help improve the efficiency of state structures.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
