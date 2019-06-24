News
Armenian Republican Party Spokesman on Turkey-Azerbaijan military exercises, foreign agents
Armenian Republican Party Spokesman on Turkey-Azerbaijan military exercises, foreign agents
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


The threat to regional security are Turkey and Aliyev, and the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 was brilliant evidence of this, but Pashinyan says there are conspiratorial forces in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) who may unleash a war. This is a cart-blanche and a green light for Azerbaijan to launch military operations and throw the blame on Armenia for those operations. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told journalists during a press conference today.

“I repeat that this statement by Pashinyan is against the state. From May 1 to 3 and then from June 7 to 11, Turkey and Azerbaijan organize two large military exercises, but what did Armenia do? Our government has split the society into blacks and whites, revolutionaries and anti-revolutionaries. While Turkey and Azerbaijan are conducting military exercises, our government is celebrating Citizen’s Day. This is humiliating,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Sharmazanov also touched upon the statement that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had made in Iran about foreign agents in early March.

“His statement about foreign agents was humiliating and not a statement by a state figure and head of state. If there are foreign agents in Armenia, and the head of state isn’t taking any action, this is either insanity or goofiness of a political figure.”
