Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs threatens Iran with new sanctions

If Tehran continues to pursue its aggressive policy, then new sanctions will be applied against Iran, said Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.

“Today, Iran is under severe economic sanctions,” Adel al-Jubeir told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

“These sanctions will be strengthened. If Iran continues its aggressive policies, it will have to pay the price,” euronews reported quoting the minister.

US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iranian deal on May 8, 2018. Washington renewed the former sanctions against Tehran, and also introduced a number of new restrictions. On May 8, 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the suspension of the fulfillment of part of the obligations under the Iranian deal. According to him, Tehran will resume work on uranium enrichment and stop upgrading the heavy-water reactor in Arak if the parties to the transaction do not fulfill the deal’s requirements within 60 days, including in matters of banking and oil trading.

On June 20, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that they had shot down a US drone in the sky over the province of Hormozgan in southern Iran. The representative of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM), Bill Urban, later said that the device was allegedly shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. This situation has led to another round of tension in relations between Tehran and Washington.