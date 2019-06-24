News
Monday
June 24
News
Saakashvili calls on Tbilisi citizens to continue protests
Saakashvili calls on Tbilisi citizens to continue protests
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashavili has called on citizens of Tbilisi to continue the protests, even though the authorities have made concessions and decided to hold the 2020 parliamentary elections through the proportional representation system.

“Now leader of the ruling Georgian Dream Party Bidzina Ivanishvili must release Georgy Gakharia and all the detainees and immediately designate early elections through the proportional representation system and release director of the Central Electoral Commission Tamara Zhvania,” Saakashvili said in a video posted on Facebook.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
