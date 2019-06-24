News.am daily digest: 24.06.2019

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 24.06.2019.

· Armenian citizen was detained in Georgia's Tbilisi during the clashes, which were triggered by the presence of a Russian delegation in the Georgian parliament. Diplomats from the Armenian Embassy in Georgia on Saturday visited Armenian citizen Minas Minasyan.

The Armenian national admitted he had no complaints and was being treated with respect.

According to Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, Minasyan will remain in police detention facility for 13 days for not obeying legal demands of police.

· Three Armenian airlines are willing to participate in the settlement of the crisis that has begun between the fraternal peoples, said Hakob Tshagharyan, the Armenian prime minister’s advisor on aviation matters.

According to Tshagharyan, after the Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the suspension of flights from Russia to Georgia, 3 Armenian airlines—Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European Airways—are willing to participate in the settlements of the crisis with 5 arranged planes, whose number may increase by 2 more.

· The “My Step for Tavush Province” investment business forum was held Saturday in Dilijan city of Armenia’s Tavush.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was also present.

“Our main objective is to promote and encourage the individual effort in the development, because we are convinced that the individual effort by the Armenian citizens is the turning point,” said PM.

This is the fifth such business forum. Earlier, similar events were held in Ararat, Lori, Gegharkunik, and Syunik Provinces.

· Famous American singer of Armenian descent Serj Tankian commented on a story of the Khachaturyan sisters who pleaded guilty for killing their father in Russia who was abusing them for years.

“It is a complex case with multiple victims besides the deceased. It’s a prime example of how years of violence against women and children with no justice and prosecution can cause a violent revengeful attack. The courts need to show leniency on these girls given the systemic failure,” Tankian wrote on Facebook.

· US President Donald Trump has stopped strike in Iran as it might kill 150 people.

According to him, the death toll was not a proportionate response after Iran shot down a US spy drone off the Iranian coast.

However, the US President added: “I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time!”