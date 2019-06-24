News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Aram Karakhanyan appointed deputy head of Armenia State Cadastre Committee
Aram Karakhanyan appointed deputy head of Armenia State Cadastre Committee
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Aram Karakhanyan was appointed deputy head of the State Cadastre Committee upon the decision signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today. Prior to this, he was serving as advisor to the head of the Committee.

Karakhanyan graduated from Yerevan State University and underwent training in the United States. Since 1999, he has been a member of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia. He has worked at the UNHCR (2000-01) and has lectured at Yerevan State University (2001-11). He has also served as Advisor to the Ambassador of Armenia to Egypt for Legal Affairs (2013-16), an advisor to the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia (2016-18) and has worked for private companies providing legal services.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 TRAFIGURA CEO in Armenia at invitation of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine
he delegates were introduced to the production capacities and...
 Armenia Audit Chamber addresses violations in civil aviation sector
According to him, for the purpose of training, the organization leased...
 Armenia official attends UN Food and Agriculture Organization Conference session in Rome
Also, the Deputy Minister of Economy met with representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)…
 Armenia official addresses at Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative conference in Paris
The Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure spoke at several related discussion…
 Official: Audit Chamber recorded major violations in 2018
“The Chamber of Auditors submitted a total of 359 different proposals…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos