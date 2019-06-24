Aram Karakhanyan appointed deputy head of Armenia State Cadastre Committee

Aram Karakhanyan was appointed deputy head of the State Cadastre Committee upon the decision signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today. Prior to this, he was serving as advisor to the head of the Committee.

Karakhanyan graduated from Yerevan State University and underwent training in the United States. Since 1999, he has been a member of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia. He has worked at the UNHCR (2000-01) and has lectured at Yerevan State University (2001-11). He has also served as Advisor to the Ambassador of Armenia to Egypt for Legal Affairs (2013-16), an advisor to the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia (2016-18) and has worked for private companies providing legal services.