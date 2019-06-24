US ready to lift sanctions against Iran only in the case of a comprehensive deal

The new deal must be truly comprehensive, include solutions to the nucleThe US will lift sanctions against Iran if a truly comprehensive deal is reached covering nuclear and missile issues, as well as human rights, said US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook.

According to him, the new deal must be truly comprehensive, include solutions to the nuclear problem, the problems of ballistic missiles, human rights and Tehran’s activities in the region, Reuters reported.

The US will call on the UN Security Council on Monday to get Iran to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, launching a campaign of maximum diplomatic pressure on Iran, he said adding that Iran has so far remained deaf to diplomacy.

Answering the question about possible new attempts of US military operations against Iran, he noted: “This is a president who is very willing to sit down with the regime,” Hook said, speaking by telephone from Oman, where he is touring Gulf countries before heading to Paris to explain U.S. policy to European powers. “I think the question people should be asking is ... why Iran continues to reject diplomacy.”

“They are in a recession now, it is going to get significantly worse,” he added.

US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iranian deal on May 8, 2018. Washington renewed the former sanctions against Tehran, and also introduced a number of new restrictions. On May 8, 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the suspension of the fulfillment of part of the obligations under the Iranian deal. According to him, Tehran will resume work on uranium enrichment and stop upgrading the heavy-water reactor in Arak if the parties to the transaction do not fulfill the deal’s requirements within 60 days, including in matters of banking and oil trading.

On June 20, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that they had shot down a US drone in the sky over the province of Hormozgan in southern Iran. The representative of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM), Bill Urban, later said that the device was allegedly shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. This situation has led to another round of tension in relations between Tehran and Washington.