Head of My Step faction on events in Georgia, Armenia's intervention
Head of My Step faction on events in Georgia, Armenia's intervention
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Of course, as an ally and neighboring country, Armenia is concerned about the tension in Georgia. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts told journalists as she talked about the events unfolding in Georgia at the National Assembly today.

She noted that Armenia’s two allied states are involved in these events.

“At this moment, the only thing I can do is to hope for an ultimate solution and speedy actions to mitigate the tension. I don’t picture the role that Armenia can play in this,” she said.

When told that former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan has declared that the routes for transporting cargo to Armenia may be closed down and asked if the authorities have to do something about this, Makunts said the following: “The events that take place in any country in the region directly impact neighboring states. As far as intervention is concerned, what is happening in Georgia is part of domestic political processes. I am not an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond, but I believe, at this moment, Armenia has no right to interfere in the domestic political life in Georgia.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
