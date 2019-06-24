News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Karabakh President holds consultation on establishment of Investigative Committee
Karabakh President holds consultation on establishment of Investigative Committee
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday convoked a consultation on the establishment of the Artsakh Republic Investigative Committee.

He highlighted the formation of this structure, and gave instructions to those in charge of the relevant agencies towards the fulfillment of the respective tasks that are set, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, and several other officials also attended this talk.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President attends Supreme Court case law decisions book presentation
The head of state attached importance to the significance of the...
 Armenian Major-General appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on July 18, 2018...
 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ 3rd torch lit in Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)
It was lit by Artsakh Defense Army officer Artur Aghasyan, a participant of the April 2016 war and a Knight of the Battle Cross…
 Artsakh president holds consultation devoted to 7th Pan-Armenian summer games
A wide range of issues related to the preparation activities was on the agenda...
 Karabakh army command-staff military exercises’ final phase held
The staff fulfilled its task in its entirety…
 Artsakh to hold local elections in September
Bako Sahakyan approved the Government's decision on conduction of regular elections...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos