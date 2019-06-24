Karabakh President holds consultation on establishment of Investigative Committee

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Monday convoked a consultation on the establishment of the Artsakh Republic Investigative Committee.

He highlighted the formation of this structure, and gave instructions to those in charge of the relevant agencies towards the fulfillment of the respective tasks that are set, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, and several other officials also attended this talk.