Armenia My Step faction: Parliament to hold working discussion on vetting

The National Assembly of Armenia is planning on holding a working discussion to consider the stances of parliamentary factions on vetting. This is what head of the My Step parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts told journalists at the National Assembly today, in response to a question from two Armenian newspapers regarding the My Step faction’s approach to the recommendations of the Bright Armenia faction regarding vetting.
“I addressed the parliamentary speaker a couple of days ago and believe there will a working discussion to consider the issues,” Makunts said.
According to her, this is about the institution that will conduct vetting and the manner in which vetting will be conducted, and this means the standards need to be considered with all the parties, including representatives of the judicial-legal system.