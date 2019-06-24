ARF-D Armenia Chapter holds meeting with Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

The Supreme Body of the Armenia Chapter of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party continues to hold consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to discuss issues related to the social and political situation in the country.
As reports the press service of the ARF-D, in this context, ARF-D Armenia held today an inter-party meeting with the Central Board of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar).
During the meeting held at the central office of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar), the parties discussed a broad range of issues related to the political situation in Armenia, particularly recommendations on certain legislative initiatives, revitalization of networking of the two political parties abroad, preservation of national values, as well as issues on changes in Armenia’s judiciary, which is recently in the spotlight.
At the end of the meeting, it was decided to regulate the cooperation between the two parties and make the meetings ongoing and discuss certain issues on the agenda through professional task forces.