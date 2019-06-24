Armenia MP Naira Zohrabyan reports from PACE

"Passions flaring at the PACE
At this moment, the Parliament of Strasbourg is considering restoration of the right of the Russian delegation to vote. Russia has been deprived of the right to vote at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and hasn’t been participating in the sessions of the PACE for the past three years. Passions are flaring here. The delegates of Ukraine, Georgia, Britain and several other countries are ready to go to the extreme, if the PACE restores Russia’s right to vote.
However, the question is very clear — what issue will we solve by pushing Russia out of the Council of Europe and depriving nearly 150,000,000 citizens of the opportunity to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights and the other institutions of the Council of Europe against human rights violations?
After all, dialogue is one of the fundamental values of the Council of Europe, and irreversible violation of the value of dialogue will open the Pandora Box.
If there are no force-majeurs, the voting will take place at midnight.”