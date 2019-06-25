Armenia national detained during Tbilisi demonstrations is released

YEREVAN. - The Armenian citizen, who was detained during the events that occurred last week in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, has been released. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the public relations department of the staff of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan.
The respective statement notes, in particular, that Nino Lomjaria, the Public Defender (Ombudsman) of Georgia, has informed Tatoyan that Armenian national Minas Minasyan, who was detained during events in Tbilisi, has been released, and he has not lodged any complaints, or notified of any problems.
The Georgian colleagues visited him while he was in custody, and they were in constant touch with the staff of the Ombudsman of Armenia.
A large-scale anti-government demonstration was staged in Tbilisi in the evening on June 20, and as a result of Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov’s address at the Parliament of Georgia, earlier in the day. The demonstrators demanded the resignation of the minister of internal affairs, speaker of the parliament, and head of the State Security Service. Authorities, however, refused to meet these demands, and at around midnight, the rally participants attempted to break into the parliament building.
But the police dispersed the rally by using tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons.
A total of 240 people—including 80 police officers—were injured in the clashes, and 305 demonstrators were detained.