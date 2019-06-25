News
Trump, Putin expected to meet at G20 Summit
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump is anticipating meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Japan this week, a senior US administration official told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.

The official added, however, that there is no timeline available on the anticipated meeting between both leaders at the summit since scheduling is still being worked out.

Aside from meeting Putin at the G20 Summit, the official said Trump is also expected to have bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
