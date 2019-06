YEREVAN. – Zhamanak (Time) newspaper has learned that after confirming Vahe Grigoryan to the post of President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, the authorities intend to carry out constitutional reforms, according to the paper.

“The objective is to return to the presidential system of government.

“Under conditions of an absence of a major [respective] competition, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan is convinced that it will be very easy for him to be elected president,” Zhamanak wrote.