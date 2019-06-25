Iran MFA: New US sanctions on Iran is permanent closure of path of diplomacy

The sanctions imposed by the US against the Iranian leadership on June 24 are useless and permanently block the path to diplomacy, the official representative of the Iranian MFA Abbas Mousavi tweet on Tuesday.
"Imposing useless sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the commander of Iran's diplomacy (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif) is the permanent closure of the path of diplomacy," Al Jazeera reported quoting his tweet. "Trump's desperate administration is destroying the established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security.”
The US President on Monday signed a decree providing for tougher sanctions against Iran.
The situation around Iran became aggravated after the explosions and fires occurred on two tankers on June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on two tankers after the alleged attack. The US blamed the incident on Iran, while the Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations.