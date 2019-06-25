News
FM in Geneva, attends Armenia “velvet revolution” photo exhibition
FM in Geneva, attends Armenia “velvet revolution” photo exhibition
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Official opening ceremony of the photo exhibition devoted to the April-May 2018 “velvet revolution” in Armenia took place Monday at the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered opening remarks at the event. He noted, in particular, that this photo exhibition reflects the spirit of the two months of this revolution.

He added that Armenians are proud of this revolution because it was a people’s nonviolent and pacific revolution of love and tolerance, and it was aimed at the strengthening of democracy and human rights.

Mnatsakanyan stressed that this revolution should be considered the Armenians’ small contribution to the triumph of human life and dignity.
