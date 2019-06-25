News
Prosperous Armenia to vote against tax reform package
Prosperous Armenia to vote against tax reform package
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Prosperous Armenia Party’s parliamentary faction MPs will vote against the reform of the Tax Code, secretary of the Prosperous Armenia party’s faction Arman Abovyan said at the Armenian Parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, Prosperous Armenia party considers there is no changes to the reform in the tax system, and the Government still plans to equalize the tax on income for all segments of the population. Abovyan noted that this issue is of fundamental importance for them.

“Failure to equalize tax for all segments of the population would be a manifestation of social equality and justice,” said the secretary of the parliamentary faction.

From January 1, 2020, Armenia will switch to a new tax system: the tax on income, regardless of the size of wages, will be set at 23%. And until 2023, the rate will gradually decrease to 20%. At the same time, the Government envisages a gradual return to the previous conditions of the accumulative pension system, while citizens will deduct not 2.5%, but 5%.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
