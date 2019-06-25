US may withdraw from deal on security and cooperation with Japan

US President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing from the treaty on mutual cooperation and security guarantees with Japan, signed in 1960, Bloomberg reported referring to its sources.
“Trump regards the accord as too one-sided because it promises U.S. aid if Japan is ever attacked, but doesn’t oblige Japan’s military to come to America’s defense, the people said. The treaty, signed more than 60 years ago, forms the foundation of the alliance between the countries that emerged from World War II,” the source noted.
The deal was concluded between the US and Japan in 1960.