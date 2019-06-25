News
Armenia ex-President on offshore accounts : No one has found and will not find them, as there are none
Armenia ex-President on offshore accounts : No one has found and will not find them, as there are none
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The task of the authorities is to focus not on the psychology of a harmful envious, but to form a different culture, Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan said in an interview to 5 TV Channel.

According to him, if the authorities cannot formulate a new culture, convince the people that this is the correct development path, then they cannot lead the country.

“One is not leading the people; one is trying to be guided by the unhealthy perceptions of a whole mass of people. This is not a leader’s behavior,” Kocharyan said.

Asked to comment on his property, the ex-President said: “I think today there are few people in Armenia who have such transparent bank accounts that I have. The last 11 years I have been working in a company where I have a fairly high salary. All that we have is formalized only by legal means, we haven neither shadow relation with anyone, nor offshore accounts. No one has found them and will not find them, because they simply do not exist. ”
