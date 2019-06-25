News
Armenian Parliament Speaker presents his draft law to MPs
Armenian Parliament Speaker presents his draft law to MPs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan presented his draft law to MPs on Tuesday during the extraordinary meeting of the Armenian parliament.

According to him, the draft law concerns the expansion of the powers of the National Assembly in conducting appointments to the State Committee for the Protection of Economic Competition and the Committee on the Regulation of Public Services.

He noted that the appointment of members of these committees should be made in the following order: the government, parliamentary faction of the ruling force, the parliamentary opposition.

Speaking about the body for the prevention of corruption, there is some difference, since in this case the judiciary will also be able to participate in its formation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
