News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President and his attorneys not to take part in today's court session
Armenia ex-President and his attorneys not to take part in today's court session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia second President Robert Kocharyan and his attorneys will not take part in today's court hearing, the statement distributed Tuesday by the defense team of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said.

According to the statement, “today at 4:00 pm the Appeals Criminal Court of Armenia should make public its decision regarding the appeals of the General Prosecutor’s Office against the decisions of the court of general jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan on changing the preventive measure against Kocharyan, as well as suspending the proceedings and applying to the Constitutional Court. Taking into account the fact that the Criminal Court of Appeal, chaired by Armen Danielyan, did not allow the attorneys to present their positions, and grossly violating the principle of a competitive judicial process, retired to the deliberation room for a decision, we declare that neither Kocharyan, nor members of the advocacy group or members of the Kocharyan family will be present today at the announcement of the decision.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Decision to arrest Armenia's second president has to be implemented immediately
The judge decided to cancel the decision by Yerevan court of general jurisdiction...
 Court rules to remand second Armenia President
On May 18, a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction decided to release...
 Armenia court of appeal suspends case proceedings on violation of ex-President Kocharyan’s presumption of innocence
It recorded that there is seeming doubt that the absence of necessary criminal proceedings…
 Kocharyan: Goal of revolution is redistribution of property
“This will provide an opportunity to influence any citizen who own something…
 Armenia ex-President on offshore accounts : No one has found and will not find them, as there are none
“One is not leading the people; one is trying to be guided by the unhealthy perceptions of a whole mass of people…
Armenia Constitutional Court to examine two of Robert Kocharyan's applications
Today at 10:00, the Constitutional Court held a procedural session...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos