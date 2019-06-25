Armenia ex-President and his attorneys not to take part in today's court session

Armenia second President Robert Kocharyan and his attorneys will not take part in today's court hearing, the statement distributed Tuesday by the defense team of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said.

According to the statement, “today at 4:00 pm the Appeals Criminal Court of Armenia should make public its decision regarding the appeals of the General Prosecutor’s Office against the decisions of the court of general jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan on changing the preventive measure against Kocharyan, as well as suspending the proceedings and applying to the Constitutional Court. Taking into account the fact that the Criminal Court of Appeal, chaired by Armen Danielyan, did not allow the attorneys to present their positions, and grossly violating the principle of a competitive judicial process, retired to the deliberation room for a decision, we declare that neither Kocharyan, nor members of the advocacy group or members of the Kocharyan family will be present today at the announcement of the decision.”