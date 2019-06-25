Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: Armenia post-revolutionary enthusiasm not faded in diaspora

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, has considerable connections in America, and he will mobilize them for the benefit of Armenia. Sinanyan stated about this at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’ve been living there [in the US] for more than 31 years, I was engaged in public affairs for 20 years, [and] I’ve been an elected political official for 7 years,” Sinanyan said. “I have considerable connections, and I shall mobilize all of them for the benefit of Armenia,”.

He said they have a strategic plan, and the first step will be the work with the Armenian community in Russia.

“Because it’s the largest [Armenian diaspora community], it’s geographically the most widespread, [and] it has the greatest psychological and physical connection with Armenia,” Sinanyan explained. “In the case of correct, good work, they make not only the biggest potential for Armenia, but, also, Armenia can get many other dividends, and we [Armenia] can help them in many matters.”

When asked what has changed in the Armenian diaspora and how the mood is there, Sinanyan said that the mood in the diaspora is very high.

“Armenia needs to be just and desirable,” the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs added. “At the time there was a serious problem: how to appeal to the [Armenian] diaspora when even the population of Armenian was not appealed by its own place of residence. [But] now the situation has changed. If the post-revolutionary enthusiasm has faded a little in Armenia, it hasn’t even faded there; but they are waiting.”