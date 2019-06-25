News
Tuesday
June 25
News
Tuesday
June 25
Armenia ex-MP’s Manvel Grigoryan’s health deteriorates in court
Armenia ex-MP’s Manvel Grigoryan’s health deteriorates in court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


The former deputy of the Armenian parliament, General Manvel Grigoryan, got sick during a court session on Tuesday.

His lawyer Arsen Mkrtchyan asked for permission to connect his client to the oxygen apparatus. He also submitted to the court a document according to which Grigoryan is allowed to participate in the meeting, but under the supervision of doctors. The ambulance doctors at these times provide the general with medical assistance right in the court room.

Manvel Grigoryan was brought to the court of general jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan in an ambulance car. He was taken in a wheelchair to the court room.

As reported earlier, retired General Manvel Grigoryan, a former MP of the National Assembly of Armenia, was transferred from the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center to “Nairi” Medical Center.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion.

He is remanded in custody.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
