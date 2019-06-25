Scuffle in Georgian parliament

There was a scuffle between the deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream partly and National Movement opposition party as well as European Georgia party, Sputnik -Georgia reported.

The opposition demanded to discuss the demands of the participants, including the resignation of Interior Minister Georgy Gakharia from the first vice-speaker of the Georgian parliament, Tamar Chugoshvili,

After the statements, a scuffle began between the deputies, after which Tamar Chugoshvili announced a technical break, and the opposition left the meeting room in protest.