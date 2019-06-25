News
Artsakh President congratulates schoolchildren on results achieved in subject Olympiads
Artsakh President congratulates schoolchildren on results achieved in subject Olympiads
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

On 25 June a solemn ceremony of awarding pupils from Artsakh having received diplomas in the final stage of the subject Olympiads among schoolchildren held in the Republic of Armenia for the 2018-2019 academic year, took place at the Artsakh Republic President's residence, Artsakh President's press service reported.

The President congratulated the schoolchildren, their teachers and parents on the results achieved in the subject Olympiads wishing them peace, sound health and new victories.

"Tomorrow you will protect, develop and strengthen our country, you will be its masters. I am confident that you will be worthy descendants of your hero fathers and grandfathers. I am confident as I see the very courage, patriotism and enthusiasm in you. Continue learning with the same diligence, be confident of your strengths and abilities and you will succeed", underlined in his speech Bako Sahakyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
