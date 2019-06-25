PACE challenges powers of Russian delegation

Participants of the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Tuesday challenged the powers of the Russian delegation in the organization, TASS reported.

In order to challenge powers, the support of 30 parliamentarians from five countries is needed. During the consideration of the powers of the Russian delegation in PACE, several participants in the session challenged them.

Now, according to the rules of the organization, a report on the limitation of powers will be drawn up, the vote on which will be held on June 26. The deputy from Ukraine, Vladimir Aryev, tried to postpone the vote to a later date - the morning of June 27, while the election of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe will be held on Wednesday.

According to the source, the powers of the Russian delegation were challenged on both formal and political grounds, so the reports will be prepared in two committees of the assembly - monitoring and regulatory.